Pies in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve pies
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Frito Pie
|$13.00
Chopped BBQ, sour cream, pickled onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeno
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|1/2 & 1/2 Pie
Choose from 2 of our Specialty Pizzas to Create your own perfect Pie!
|Plain Pie
|$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice
|Hot Disco Honey Pie
|$26.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil
Zolo
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Zolo Banana Cream Pie
|$8.00
cajeta, chocolate, almond brittle
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Rincon Argentino
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|#30 Espinaca Gluten-free Pie
|$8.20
|#28 Gaucho Gluten-free Pie
|$8.20
|#29 Pollo Gluten-free Pie
|$8.20
FRENCH FRIES
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Frito Pie
|$7.00
Frito lays, beef chile, house cheese blend, crema mexicana, green onion
*available 4pm-5pm*
CHICKEN
The Post Chicken & Beer
2027 13th St, Boulder
|Post Chicken Pot Pie
|$35.95
in partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4.
Post chicken, rich broth, potatoes, root vegetables
|Whoopie Pie (Chocolate)
|$6.25
|Pork Green Chile Pot Pie
|$35.95
in partnership with Hinman's Bakery, 9" pie with delicious crust, feeds 4.
slow cooked pork, green chile broth
Boss Lady Pizza
1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder
|20" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
|16" BYO Half & Half Pie
Build your dream Half & Half pie here!
|14" *GLUTEN FREE* BYO Whole Pie
|$18.56
From a plain Pepperoni pizza to your wildest creation with our extensive list of fresh & quality toppings---Build your dream pie here!
GF NOTE: Although our crust is Certified Gluten-Free & created at a dedicated Gluten-Free facility, it is prepared in our pizza kitchen, which is obviously not. There is risk of gluten exposure and possibility of cross-contamination. We always use a fresh clean pan and pizza cutter when slicing GF pies, but we must note that GF pies are not cooked in a dedicated GF oven. Therefore, BLP does not recommend our Gluten-Free pizza for customers with true Celiac disease. That being said, we have never had a complaint from those with Gluten-Sensitivity (which is a dietary preference, and less severe than Celiac Disease).