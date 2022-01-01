Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve potstickers

Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Pork & Shrimp Potstickers$10.00
More about Rosetta Hall
Item pic

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Potstickers$12.50
steamed homemade lobster dumplings + wasabi aioli (cannot be made gluten free)
More about Japango
Potstickers Pork image

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers Pork$7.00
Ground pork, green onion, and spices stuffed in a dumpling shell. Come with sriracha and potsticker sauce.
Potstickers Pork$7.00
Ground pork, green onion, and spices stuffed in a dumpling shell. Come with sriracha and potsticker sauce
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Restaurant banner

 

Busaba Thai

4800 Baseline Rd A-110, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Potsticker (4)$6.00
Pan-fried vegetable and chicken dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce
Vegetable Potsticker (4) [V]$6.00
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce
More about Busaba Thai

