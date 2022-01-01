Potstickers in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve potstickers
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Lobster Potstickers
|$12.50
steamed homemade lobster dumplings + wasabi aioli (cannot be made gluten free)
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|Potstickers Pork
|$7.00
Ground pork, green onion, and spices stuffed in a dumpling shell. Come with sriracha and potsticker sauce.
