Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve pretzels

Bohemian Biergarten image

PRETZELS

Bohemian Biergarten

2017 13th St, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Pretzel$9.00
Pretzel Sausage$10.00
More about Bohemian Biergarten
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder image

 

New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Pretzel$6.00
Baked pretzel with cheese, chili flake & fennel
More about New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Veggie Burgers

Fajitas

Ceviche

Milkshakes

Shrimp Tempura

Larb Salad

Gnocchi

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston