Pulled pork sandwiches in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Moe's Original BBQ
675 30th St., Boulder
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Texas Pickles and Onions, Sesame Dressing, Kewpie Mayonnaise, Kimchi Vinaigrette, served with your choice of side