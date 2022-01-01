Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
More about Vaca Gordo
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

675 30th St., Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Item pic

 

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Texas Pickles and Onions, Sesame Dressing, Kewpie Mayonnaise, Kimchi Vinaigrette, served with your choice of side
More about Rooted Craft American Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Steuben's Food Truck

523 E. 17th ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich- Private
breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in nashville hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles, green goddess sauce, served on brioche bun
More about Steuben's Food Truck

