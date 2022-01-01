Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Boulder


Boulder restaurants


Boulder restaurants that serve quesadillas

House Quesadilla's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$7.50
House Quesadilla's$8.50
More about Nopalito's
Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Slow Roasted Pork Quesadilla$12.50
slow cooked pork shoulder & queso oaxaca in a crispy flour tortilla served with lime & salsa roja
Chicken Asado Quesadilla$12.50
grilled organic redbird chicken & queso oaxaca in a cripsy flour tortilla served with lime & salsa roja
More about Rosetta Hall
Dot's Diner image

 

Dot's Diner

2716 28th St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$9.95
Steak, onions, green peppers and mixed cheese in a tortilla with sour cream and your choice of salsa.
More about Dot's Diner
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
More about Vaca Gordo
Quesadilla image

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, creamed corn and kale, & choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)
Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, creamed corn and kale, choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)
More about Verde
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla Supreme$14.25
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream.
Quesadilla$4.50
A flour tortilla baked open face with shredded cheddar and jack cheese
Bean Quesadilla Supreme$14.25
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LUNCH OPEN FACED QUESADILLA$12.00
CRISPY OPEN-FACED QUESADILLA$10.00
crisp flour tortilla, grilled mojo chicken, charro beans, pickled onions, watercress
ADULT CHEESE QUESADILLA$10.00
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$11.95
Chicken or Tofu, Refried Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Pesto Quesadilla$12.95
2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Quesadilla$12.95
2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
Quesadillas$11.95
Chicken or Tofu, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids' Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla$10.00
asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses with roasted poblanos. Served with crema and pico.
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
*NEW* BREAKFAST QUESADILLA$12.50
SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, AND CHEDDAR CHEESE INSIDE A GIANT GRILLED TORTILLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, GUAC, QUESO, AND PICO
More about The Buff Restaurant
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder image

 

Rye Society- Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Steak Quesadilla$10.00
More about Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Chicken$8.00
House cheeses and achiote chicken on your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
House cheeses on your choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about Santo
Street Feud Colfax image

 

Street Feud Colfax

5410 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese Mix, Kimchi, Cheese Sauce, Savory Crema, Green Onions
Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
More about Street Feud Colfax

