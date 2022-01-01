Quesadillas in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve quesadillas
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Slow Roasted Pork Quesadilla
|$12.50
slow cooked pork shoulder & queso oaxaca in a crispy flour tortilla served with lime & salsa roja
|Chicken Asado Quesadilla
|$12.50
grilled organic redbird chicken & queso oaxaca in a cripsy flour tortilla served with lime & salsa roja
Dot's Diner
2716 28th St, Boulder
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.95
Steak, onions, green peppers and mixed cheese in a tortilla with sour cream and your choice of salsa.
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, creamed corn and kale, & choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|Chicken Quesadilla Supreme
|$14.25
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$4.50
A flour tortilla baked open face with shredded cheddar and jack cheese
|Bean Quesadilla Supreme
|$14.25
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|LUNCH OPEN FACED QUESADILLA
|$12.00
|CRISPY OPEN-FACED QUESADILLA
|$10.00
crisp flour tortilla, grilled mojo chicken, charro beans, pickled onions, watercress
|ADULT CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Quesadillas
|$11.95
Chicken or Tofu, Refried Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
|Pesto Quesadilla
|$12.95
2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Pesto Quesadilla
|$12.95
2 Scramble Eggs, Bacon, Pesto, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms & Mozzarella, served with lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
|Quesadillas
|$11.95
Chicken or Tofu, Black Beans, Green Chiles, Cilantro and Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Kids' Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses with roasted poblanos. Served with crema and pico.
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|*NEW* BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
|$12.50
SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, AND CHEDDAR CHEESE INSIDE A GIANT GRILLED TORTILLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, GUAC, QUESO, AND PICO
Rye Society- Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.00
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$8.00
House cheeses and achiote chicken on your choice of flour or corn tortillas
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
House cheeses on your choice of flour or corn tortillas