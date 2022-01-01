Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rigatoni in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Rigatoni
Boulder restaurants that serve rigatoni
Basta
3601 Arapahoe Avenue. D155, Boulder
No reviews yet
Rigatoni
$30.00
More about Basta
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder
Avg 3.9
(296 reviews)
Rigatoni Vodka
$19.50
1/2 Rigatoni Vodka
$11.50
Rigatoni Campagnola
$19.50
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
