Rigatoni in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve rigatoni

Basta

3601 Arapahoe Avenue. D155, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni$30.00
More about Basta
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (296 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Vodka$19.50
1/2 Rigatoni Vodka$11.50
Rigatoni Campagnola$19.50
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

