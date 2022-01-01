Salmon in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve salmon
More about Rosetta Hall
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Flatiron Roasted Salmon
|$23.00
pan roasted Atlantic salmon, confit fingerling potato, Milberger Farms asparagus, asparagus puree, mustard seed citronette
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - Boulder
928 Pearl St, Boulder
|GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON
|$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
More about Japango
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$24.00
sterling salmon filet grilled with teriyaki and wok tossed vegetables
|New Zealand King Salmon 2pc
|$12.50
|Wild Salmon 2pc
|$16.50
Sockeye
More about Blofish
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish
1932 14th St, Boulder
|Salmon
|$10.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll*
|$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with homemade jalapeño spicy sauce, brand new recipe! Not GF
|Salmon Avocado Roll*
|$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with organic avocado
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
SALADS
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder
|Salmon Entree
|$28.00
Pan Roast Salmon – Root vegetable hash, spinach, candied walnuts, preserved & grilled lemon.
|Nicoise Salmon Salad
|$25.00
Pan roast salmon, mixed lettuce, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans & citrus vinaigrette
|Salmon Salad
|$22.00
Spanish Salmon Salad – Pan Roast Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green beans, olives, potatoes & a hard-boiled egg
More about Dagabi Cucina
PIZZA • TAPAS
Dagabi Cucina
3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder
|Salmon Filet
|$14.00
Orange Sauce, Piquillo peppers, shallots & herbs, Orange Sauce, Piquillo
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|GRILLED SALMON
|$24.00
roasted potatoes, rajas, cauliflower, red chile curry, radish salsa
|CHOPPED SALMON SALAD
|$16.00
chopped & chilled verlasso salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, ahi amarillo crema
More about Motomaki
Motomaki
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
|Salmon Poke Taro Chips
|$12.50
|10. HH Curry Salmon BOWL
|$12.75
|2. HH Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL
|$11.75
More about Daikon Banh Mi Shop
Daikon Banh Mi Shop
1805 29th St Suite 1138, Bouldler
|Slammin' Salmon - 4"
|$7.99
Honey smoked salmon, kewpie, teriyaki, pickled onions, greens, scallions, crispy shallots
|Slammin' Salmon - 8"
|$14.95
Honey smoked salmon, kewpie, teriyaki, pickled onions, greens, scallions, crispy shallots
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder
|Salmone Verde
|$26.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
|Pastralmon (Pastrami Salmon)
A playful take on classic deli flavors, our Pastralmon is brined and cold smoked, and rubbed with pastrami seasoning.
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Lox (Nova Salmon) Benedict
|$15.50
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$14.95
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$13.95
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
CHICKEN
The Post Chicken & Beer
2027 13th St, Boulder
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.95
quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Gondolier Italian Eatery
4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
|Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
6 oz farm raised Atlantic salmon
More about Rosenberg's The Hill
Rosenberg's The Hill
1262 College Ave., Boulder
|Kippered Salmon
|$13.50
Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
|Scottish Smoked Salmon
|$15.00
House Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
|Pastralmon (Pastrami Salmon)
Atlantic salmon that is brined in our pastrami pickling and coated with pastrami spice before it is cold smoked overnight.