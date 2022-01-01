Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve salmon

Rosetta Hall image

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Flatiron Roasted Salmon$23.00
pan roasted Atlantic salmon, confit fingerling potato, Milberger Farms asparagus, asparagus puree, mustard seed citronette
More about Rosetta Hall
Jax Fish House - Boulder image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - Boulder

928 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
More about Jax Fish House - Boulder
Item pic

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$24.00
sterling salmon filet grilled with teriyaki and wok tossed vegetables
New Zealand King Salmon 2pc$12.50
Wild Salmon 2pc$16.50
Sockeye
More about Japango
Salmon - Tasmania image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$10.00
Spicy Salmon Roll*$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with homemade jalapeño spicy sauce, brand new recipe! Not GF
Salmon Avocado Roll*$12.00
Tasmanian Salmon with organic avocado
More about Blofish
Item pic

SALADS

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder

1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Entree$28.00
Pan Roast Salmon – Root vegetable hash, spinach, candied walnuts, preserved & grilled lemon.
Nicoise Salmon Salad$25.00
Pan roast salmon, mixed lettuce, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans & citrus vinaigrette
Salmon Salad$22.00
Spanish Salmon Salad – Pan Roast Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green beans, olives, potatoes & a hard-boiled egg
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
Dagabi Cucina image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Dagabi Cucina

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Filet$14.00
Orange Sauce, Piquillo peppers, shallots & herbs, Orange Sauce, Piquillo
More about Dagabi Cucina
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SALMON$24.00
roasted potatoes, rajas, cauliflower, red chile curry, radish salsa
CHOPPED SALMON SALAD$16.00
chopped & chilled verlasso salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, ahi amarillo crema
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke Taro Chips$12.50
10. HH Curry Salmon BOWL$12.75
2. HH Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$11.75
More about Motomaki
Consumer pic

 

Daikon Banh Mi Shop

1805 29th St Suite 1138, Bouldler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slammin' Salmon - 4"$7.99
Honey smoked salmon, kewpie, teriyaki, pickled onions, greens, scallions, crispy shallots
Slammin' Salmon - 8"$14.95
Honey smoked salmon, kewpie, teriyaki, pickled onions, greens, scallions, crispy shallots
More about Daikon Banh Mi Shop
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Salmone Verde$26.00
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
Salmon Poke image

SUSHI

Scrooge Maki

Restaurant Address 1107 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke$18.99
More about Scrooge Maki
Banner pic

 

Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scottish Smoked Salmon
Scottish salmon is cured and cold smoked, and is the most comparable to traditional Nova-style smoked salmon. Scottish smoked salmon has a buttery texture with a pleasant hint of smokiness.
Pastralmon (Pastrami Salmon)
A playful take on classic deli flavors, our Pastralmon is brined and cold smoked, and rubbed with pastrami seasoning.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox (Nova Salmon) Benedict$15.50
Blackened Salmon BLT$14.95
Seared Salmon Salad$13.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN

The Post Chicken & Beer

2027 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$24.95
quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Gondolier Italian Eatery

4800 Baseline Road, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$8.00
6 oz farm raised Atlantic salmon
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery
ALOY THAI-BOULDER image

 

ALOY THAI-BOULDER

2720 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Salmon$7.00
More about ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Item pic

 

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kippered Salmon$13.50
Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Scottish Smoked Salmon$15.00
House Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Pastralmon (Pastrami Salmon)
Atlantic salmon that is brined in our pastrami pickling and coated with pastrami spice before it is cold smoked overnight.
More about Rosenberg's The Hill
Supermoon image

 

Supermoon

909 WALNUT ST Suite 100, BOULDER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON$16.00
More about Supermoon

