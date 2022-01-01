Salmon salad in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve salmon salad
SALADS
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder
|Nicoise Salmon Salad
|$25.00
Pan roast salmon, mixed lettuce, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans & citrus vinaigrette
|Salmon Salad
|$22.00
Spanish Salmon Salad – Pan Roast Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green beans, olives, potatoes & a hard-boiled egg
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|CHOPPED SALMON SALAD
|$16.00
chopped & chilled verlasso salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, ahi amarillo crema