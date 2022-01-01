Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

SALADS

Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder

1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Nicoise Salmon Salad$25.00
Pan roast salmon, mixed lettuce, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans & citrus vinaigrette
Salmon Salad$22.00
Spanish Salmon Salad – Pan Roast Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green beans, olives, potatoes & a hard-boiled egg
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOPPED SALMON SALAD$16.00
chopped & chilled verlasso salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, ahi amarillo crema
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon Salad$14.00
More about Motomaki
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon Salad$13.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe

