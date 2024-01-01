Shrimp fried rice in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Rosetta Food Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Shrimp Fried Rice-Shanghai (df)
|$16.00
seared pink patagonian shrimp, leeks, peas, radish, orange soy sauce, sunny side up egg, scallion, cilantro
|Shrimp Fried Rice - Kaow Pat (df)
|$16.50
shrimp, fried rice, garlic, egg, chinese broccoli, white onion, thai basil, scallions, chili sauce
The Ginger Pig Boulder
1203 13th Street, Boulder
|Khao Pad Kung - Thai Shrimp Fried Rice - GF
|$12.00
Shrimp, Thai jasmine rice, egg, Thai Nam Jim sauce, cilantro.
Gluten Free, Contains Shellfish