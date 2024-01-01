Shrimp fried rice in Boulder

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Rosetta Food Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice-Shanghai (df)$16.00
seared pink patagonian shrimp, leeks, peas, radish, orange soy sauce, sunny side up egg, scallion, cilantro
Shrimp Fried Rice - Kaow Pat (df)$16.50
shrimp, fried rice, garlic, egg, chinese broccoli, white onion, thai basil, scallions, chili sauce
More about Rosetta Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

The Ginger Pig Boulder

1203 13th Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Khao Pad Kung - Thai Shrimp Fried Rice - GF$12.00
Shrimp, Thai jasmine rice, egg, Thai Nam Jim sauce, cilantro.
Gluten Free, Contains Shellfish
More about The Ginger Pig Boulder
Banner pic

 

Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings

1125 13th Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
More about Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings

