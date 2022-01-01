Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Aguachile sauce, cabbage and radish slaw, smoked jalapeno aioli, cilantro. 2 tacos served on local white corn tortillas.
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Aguachile sauce, cabbage and radish slaw, smoked jalapeno mayonnaise, cilantro. 2 tacos served on local white corn tortillas.
More about Santo

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Taquitos

Cheese Fries

Fish Burritos

Tuna Rolls

Santa Fe Salad

Tandoori

Chef Salad

Thai Tea

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston