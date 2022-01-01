Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Tempura shrimp, organic avocado, organic cucumber
More about Blofish
4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL image

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL$15.75
4. HH Shrimp Tempura ROLL$11.75
More about Motomaki

