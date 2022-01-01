Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Boulder restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish
1932 14th St, Boulder
Avg 4.7
(130 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$15.00
Tempura shrimp, organic avocado, organic cucumber
More about Blofish
Motomaki
1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder
No reviews yet
4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL
$15.75
4. HH Shrimp Tempura ROLL
$11.75
More about Motomaki
