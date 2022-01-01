Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve shumai

Item pic

SUSHI

Japango

1136 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Shumai$14.00
steamed pork & shrimp dumplings + spicy mustard (cannot be made gluten free)
More about Japango
Shrimp Shumai image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
More about Blofish

