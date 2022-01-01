Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Shumai
Boulder restaurants that serve shumai
SUSHI
Japango
1136 Pearl St, Boulder
Avg 4.1
(1547 reviews)
Homemade Shumai
$14.00
steamed pork & shrimp dumplings + spicy mustard (cannot be made gluten free)
More about Japango
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Blofish
1932 14th St, Boulder
Avg 4.7
(130 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai
$9.00
Warm shrimp shumai with spicy sauce
More about Blofish
