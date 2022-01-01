Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Boulder
/
Boulder
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Boulder restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Boulder Baked
5290 Arapahoe Blv, Boulder
Avg 4.6
(1335 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$4.75
Strawberry Shortcake
$3.89
More about Boulder Baked
West End Tavern
926 Pearl St, Boulder
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake Jar
$8.00
More about West End Tavern
