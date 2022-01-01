Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve tacos

A La Carte Taco's image

 

Nopalito's

2850 Iris Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.8 (1273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Tacos$7.50
A La Carte Taco's$2.99
A la carte Tacos$3.50
More about Nopalito's
Item pic

 

Rosetta Hall

1109 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
3 per order. marinated beef flank steak,
'Sarsa Criolla' red onion , fire roasted tomatillo salsa, hand pressed lard tortillas.
More about Rosetta Hall
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1447 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Hard Shell Tacos$13.00
3 Hard shell tacos with crema, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa verde
Choco Taco$5.00
Delicious Ice Cream Taco
Soft Taco Combo$17.00
1 Brisket Soft Shell, 1 Pork Soft Shell, 1 Chicken Soft Shell
More about Vaca Gordo
Item pic

 

Verde

3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Cilantro, onion, radish, salsa.
Green Chile Taco$5.50
Carnitas, green chile, cilantro, onion, shredded cheese
Taco PLatter$13.50
Choice of two tacos with rice and beans!
More about Verde
Item pic

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Taco Plate$8.95
One taco of your choice and rice and beans
Vegetarian Taco$9.75
Flour tortilla grilled softly and filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, avocado slices, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, and black olives.
Vegetarian Taco$9.75
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS image

FRENCH FRIES

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
AL PASTOR TACOS$16.00
braised pork carnitas, salsa pastor, grilled pineapple, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
SUMMER SQUASH & SMOKED MUSHROOM TACOS$16.00
summer squash & smoked mushroom, chipotle goat cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime Wedges, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1124 13th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (1436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Ground Beef Taco$3.00
with diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
Ahi Tuna Taco$4.50
seared ahi tuna, cabbage, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, avocado (GF)
3 Taco Plate$14.50
Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Fish Tacos image

 

Jungle

2018 10th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$8.00
Blackened Cod, Jungle Slaw, Crema.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten
More about Jungle
Roxie's Tacos image

TACOS

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway #201, Boulder

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco$3.85
More about Roxie's Tacos
The Buff Restaurant image

 

The Buff Restaurant

2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACOS$14.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS, DICED GREEN CHILIS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHORIZO OR AVOCADO SERVED IN A SOFT CORN TORTILLA
More about The Buff Restaurant
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.39
Choose from: Chicken, Beef or Avocado. Served Salsa, Sour Cream, and side Green Chili. Romaine, Tomatoes, Tortilla Chips, and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Bean/Cheese Tacos$5.00
Refried pinto beans and house cheeses on white corn tortillas
Lamb Tacos$16.00
smoked braised lamb belly, salsa de aguacate, celery root slaw 2 tacos per order
Birria Beef Tacos$15.00
Braised beef, escabeche de jalapeno, cilantro, cotija cheese, white corn tortillas (2 per order)
More about Santo
Street Feud Colfax image

 

Street Feud Colfax

5410 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Cheese Taco$4.00
Chicken Taco$5.25
Huitlacoche Beans, Braised Chicken, Chipotle Salsa Roja, Cotija, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Wedge, Corn Tortilla
Papas y Rajas Taco$5.00
Griddled Potato, Roasted Poblanos, Queso Oaxaca, Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
More about Street Feud Colfax
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos image

 

Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant

1710 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
(10) Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$35.00
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas.
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$9.50
Vegan. Can't be Gluten Free.
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$9.50
(v, gf) vegan blue cheese, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$12.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Item pic

 

Boss Lady Pizza

1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Beef Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
Spicy Chicken Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy chicken, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
More about Boss Lady Pizza
Item pic

 

My Neighbor Felix

901 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauliflower Taco$13.00
que pasa vh beer battered cauliflower, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla, side of chipotle guajillo crema
More about My Neighbor Felix

