Tacos in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve tacos
More about Nopalito's
Nopalito's
2850 Iris Ave, Boulder
|3 Tacos
|$7.50
|A La Carte Taco's
|$2.99
|A la carte Tacos
|$3.50
More about Rosetta Hall
Rosetta Hall
1109 Walnut St, Boulder
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$12.00
3 per order. marinated beef flank steak,
'Sarsa Criolla' red onion , fire roasted tomatillo salsa, hand pressed lard tortillas.
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Vaca Gordo
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Chicken Hard Shell Tacos
|$13.00
3 Hard shell tacos with crema, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa verde
|Choco Taco
|$5.00
Delicious Ice Cream Taco
|Soft Taco Combo
|$17.00
1 Brisket Soft Shell, 1 Pork Soft Shell, 1 Chicken Soft Shell
More about Verde
Verde
3070 28th St Ste B, Boulder
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.50
Cilantro, onion, radish, salsa.
|Green Chile Taco
|$5.50
Carnitas, green chile, cilantro, onion, shredded cheese
|Taco PLatter
|$13.50
Choice of two tacos with rice and beans!
More about Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder
|#6 Taco Plate
|$8.95
One taco of your choice and rice and beans
|Vegetarian Taco
|$9.75
Flour tortilla grilled softly and filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, avocado slices, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, and black olives.
|Vegetarian Taco
|$9.75
More about CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$19.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$16.00
braised pork carnitas, salsa pastor, grilled pineapple, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
|SUMMER SQUASH & SMOKED MUSHROOM TACOS
|$16.00
summer squash & smoked mushroom, chipotle goat cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn, macha salsa (contains nuts)
More about Walnut Cafe
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Fish Tacos
|$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime Wedges, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Fish Tacos
|$13.95
Fish Tacos! YUM. 3 Corn Tortillas filled with Tilapia, Cilantro Rice, Pico De Gallo & Queso Fresco. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Lime, Black Beans and Special Salsa.
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1124 13th St, Boulder
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Mojo Taqueria Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Kid's Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
with diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
|Ahi Tuna Taco
|$4.50
seared ahi tuna, cabbage, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, avocado (GF)
|3 Taco Plate
|$14.50
Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
More about Jungle
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
|Fish Tacos
|$8.00
Blackened Cod, Jungle Slaw, Crema.
Contains: Dairy, Gluten
More about The Buff Restaurant
The Buff Restaurant
2600 Canyon Blvd, Boulder
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$14.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS, DICED GREEN CHILIS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHORIZO OR AVOCADO SERVED IN A SOFT CORN TORTILLA
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Taco Salad
|$11.39
Choose from: Chicken, Beef or Avocado. Served Salsa, Sour Cream, and side Green Chili. Romaine, Tomatoes, Tortilla Chips, and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Santo
FRENCH FRIES
Santo
1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder
|Bean/Cheese Tacos
|$5.00
Refried pinto beans and house cheeses on white corn tortillas
|Lamb Tacos
|$16.00
smoked braised lamb belly, salsa de aguacate, celery root slaw 2 tacos per order
|Birria Beef Tacos
|$15.00
Braised beef, escabeche de jalapeno, cilantro, cotija cheese, white corn tortillas (2 per order)
More about Street Feud Colfax
Street Feud Colfax
5410 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Chicken & Cheese Taco
|$4.00
|Chicken Taco
|$5.25
Huitlacoche Beans, Braised Chicken, Chipotle Salsa Roja, Cotija, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Wedge, Corn Tortilla
|Papas y Rajas Taco
|$5.00
Griddled Potato, Roasted Poblanos, Queso Oaxaca, Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
More about Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant
1710 Pearl Street, Boulder
|(10) Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$35.00
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$9.50
Vegan. Can't be Gluten Free.
“blue cheese” dressing, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$9.50
(v, gf) vegan blue cheese, celery, carrots, corn tortillas
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.95
More about Boss Lady Pizza
Boss Lady Pizza
1129 13th Street Suite B, Boulder
|Spicy Beef Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)
|Spicy Chicken Taco
marinara, house-shredded mozzarella, spicy chicken, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, house-shredded cheddar, sour cream swirl (gf when ordered on 14" GF crust, spicy)