Tamales in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve tamales

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10, Boulder

1/2 Tamales$4.50
#7 Tamale Plate$9.95
2 tamales and rice and beans
Pork Tamales$8.95
2 Tamales steamed in corn husks. Made with tasty pork cooked in a special red chile sauce and stuffed in a masa meal spread originated by the Aztecs. We are proud to serve Grandma Ida's authentic, hand made, and locally produced tamales! Topped with mild vegetarian red sauce and cheese.
Zolo image

 

Zolo

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Colorado Tamales$16.00
roasted root vegetables, braised greens, butternut squash puree, green chile
