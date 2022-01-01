Taquitos in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve taquitos
Illegal Pete's
1447 Pearl St, Boulder
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl St, Boulder
|MUSHROOM & BLACK BEAN TAQUITOS
|$11.00
avocado, serrano ponzu aioli, cucumber salad
