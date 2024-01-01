Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve tofu salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Blofish Sushi

1932 14th St, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado & Tofu Salad$11.70
Avocado & Tofu Salad$11.00
More about Blofish Sushi
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Add Salad Tofu$2.75
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Cucumber Salad

Crispy Chicken

Lassi

Shrimp Tacos

Caesar Salad

Quiche

Cheese Pizza

Stew

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston