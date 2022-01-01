Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve tortas

Dagabi Cucina image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Dagabi Cucina

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Santiago$9.00
Flourless Almond Tort (Gluten-Free)
More about Dagabi Cucina
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta$13.00
choice of carnitas, chicken or short rib, served on bolillo bread with chipotle aioli, lettuce, avocado, tomato, asadero, charro bean spread, crema and escabeche. Served with yuca fries
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder
Santo image

FRENCH FRIES

Santo

1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Torta$15.00
Achiote chicken, refried pinto beans, guacamole, escabeche, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, lettuce
Served with housemade blue corn tortilla chips
More about Santo
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder

Avg 3.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Torta di Chocolate$8.00
More about Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

