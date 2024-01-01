Tortilla soup in Boulder

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Mariposa - Boulder

2845 28th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$12.24
Crispy tortilla strips with chicken, avocado and Mexican cheese in a chicken broth
More about La Mariposa - Boulder
Item pic

 

Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder

2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$12.00
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder

