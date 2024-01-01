Tortilla soup in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about La Mariposa - Boulder
La Mariposa - Boulder
2845 28th St, Boulder
|Tortilla Soup
|$12.24
Crispy tortilla strips with chicken, avocado and Mexican cheese in a chicken broth
More about Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder
Mojo Taqueria Boulder - Boulder
2785 Iris Avenue, Boulder
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$12.00
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
|Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)