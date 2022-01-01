Veggie burgers in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
SALADS
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
1235 Pennsylvania Ave, Boulder
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House-made veggie patty: roasted yams, quinoa, lettuce pickled onion, aioli on a brioche bun with crispy fries
More about Jungle
Jungle
2018 10th Street, Boulder
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Beyond Patty, Caramelized Onions, Baby Kale, Cheddar Chip
(Vegan Option: Sub Vegan Cheese & No Onions)
More about WEST END TAVERN
WEST END TAVERN
926 Pearl St, Boulder
|OG Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Why should carnivores have all the fun? A deliciously seasoned patty of lentil & chickpea, topped with tomato jam, goat cheese, arugula served with fries.