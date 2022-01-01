Veggie sandwiches in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Pearl Street Garden Veggie Sandwich
|$8.99
provolone, avocado, spinach, cucumber, red onion, sundried tomatoes, olives, banana peppers, pesto & garlic mayo on cracked wheat
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Veggie Sandwich
|$11.00
Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Onions, Arugula, Peppadews and Mozzarella
Zeal Boulder
3101 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder
|Veggie Sandwich (v)
|$13.00
Garbanzo & Carrot Falafel, Slaw, Avocado, Harissa, Tahini, Wayde's Sourdough
Served with crispy potatoes or side salad