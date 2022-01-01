Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve yakisoba

TAPAS • RAMEN

My Ramen & Izakaya

3280 28th Street Unit 2, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yakisoba
Served with cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, and white & green onions.
More about My Ramen & Izakaya
Gaku Ramen

1035 Pearl Street Ste 102, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Yakisoba$14.95
More about Gaku Ramen

