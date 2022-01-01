Go
Bouldin Creek Cafe

Welcome to Bouldin Creek Cafe! We’ve been providing fairly-priced, wholesome vegetarian and vegan food to Austin since 2000. We are your go-to spot if you’re looking for quality food coupled with fresh coffee!

1900 S 1st St • $

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)

Pasta Rosamaria!$12.75
Penne pasta tossed in a rosemary cream sauce with garlic, sautéed kale, mixed mushrooms; served with grilled ciabatta
Tofu Ren Taco (V)(GF on corn)$4.00
Our house tofu scramble with jalapeños, garlic, and sauteed onions on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!GF)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame any soy) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
Vegan Queso (V, No Flour-Contains Oats)$7.25
house-made vegan queso blended with tomatoes, chili’s & roasted red bell peppers, topped with diced tomatoes & scallions served with non-GMO tortilla chips & house-salsa
(*made with oats not GF certified)(V)
Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)$11.25
a 13 oz bowl with a medley of sesame tofu, broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
Tarzen's Big Salad (V)(GF)$12.25
seasoned & roasted portobellos & stir-fired broccoli tossed in nutritional yeast with local tomatoes, carrots, avocado, (temporarily out of stock: sun sprouts) & sunflower seeds. layered with chipotle–pecan pesto, ginger miso dressing & organic mixed greens. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
Wanna-BLTA (V)$10.50
sourdough toast with our famous house-made tofu bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and basil aioli. served with your choice of side & pickles.
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1900 S 1st St

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Mumtaz Table

No reviews yet

Mumtaz Restaurant and Market serves creative International flavors inspired by curries from South Asia. Dine in guests have an option to sit inside or on the patio. By day it's bright and fresh and by night it's sultry and comfy. We also have online ordering from the made to order menu and market items to make your own meals at home.

Southside Flying Pizza

No reviews yet

Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. Austin Style Pizza - "It's not too thick, it's not too thin."

N'Esperado

No reviews yet

A mixed infusion of TX BBQ & Mexican, with a slight twist of Indian, comfort food, AMAZING drinks (OUR margaritas are made with FRESH LIME Juice) and a laid back atmosphere make for True Austin experience!

Odd Duck

No reviews yet

A place to share food, drink, and hospitality shaped by our craftsman's approach to cooking, the culture of our city, the creativity of our staff, and the products from our amazing farmers.

