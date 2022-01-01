Go
Boulevard Diner - Worcester

No place finer than the Boulevard Diner since 1936!

155 Shrewsbury Street

Popular Items

Soda$2.65
Bully Bowl$10.95
Ham, bacon, sausage,peppers,onions, homefries, cheddar cheese and 3 scrambled eggs all mixed together hot off the grill
* Create Your Own Egg Omelet$10.95
Create your own three egg omelet served with homefries and toast
Steak and Cheese$9.95
Shaved steak and cheese on a sub roll with your choice of peppers, muchrooms, onions and mayo
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.45
A bacon, two fried eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.
Cheese Lasagna$13.25
Homemade cheese lasagna topped with sauce, served with bread and butter.
Cheeseburger| Hamburger Platter$9.45
Fresh ground beef served with your choice of french fries or onion rings. Letttuce, Tomato, Onion
1/2 French Toast$5.25
Chicken Parm Sandwich$8.45
Chicken parm topped with sauce served on italian bread
Cheese Cake$4.65
Location

155 Shrewsbury Street

Worcester MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Pixels & Pints

Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.

Leo's Ristorante- Worcester

Come on in and enjoy!

Wormtown Brewery

Microbrewery offering a wide variety of craft beers made using Massachusetts-grown ingredients.

Wormtown Brewstillery

Come in and enjoy!

