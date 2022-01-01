Go
Boulevard Cafe

Boulevard Cafe offers diverse breakfast and lunch menus. Order online or visit us in-store!
We also offer catering, which is available through our main website: www.blvdcafecatering.com

8180 Greensboro Drive

Popular Items

Club Croissant$9.50
Turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a croissant
French Fries$4.45
Our popular batter coated French fries
SW Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Two scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese and a tangy salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cookie Assortment$2.25
Choose from: chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia or sugar
Chili Turkey$5.25
Our traditional chili made with ground turkey, beans and tomato sauce
Chicken Salad$7.95
All white meat chicken served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of bread
BLT$7.75
Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast
Grilled Chicken Club$9.75
Grilled chicken breast w/bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on a ciabatta roll
Bagels$2.45
Choose from our fresh bagels and add your favorite toppings
Assorted Chips
Choose from you Favorite Flavors
Location

West Mclean VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

