Bounce Boba Lounge

For orders UNDER $20, please check out 15 minutes before closing time.
For orders $20 - $34.99, please check out 20 minutes before closing time.
For orders $35+, please check out 25 minutes before closing time. *Tip: split order into multiple transactions under $20 if needed.

SMOOTHIES

9545 Reseda Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (1501 reviews)

Popular Items

Blended Thai Tea$4.95
Sweet and creamy ice-blended spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
Panini + Snack
Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.
Iced Thai Tea$4.20
Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)
Tropical Waterfall$4.95
Unique combination of mango, peach, passion fruit, pineapple & strawberry
Popcorn Chicken$7.95
Iced Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.20
Sweet & creamy jasmine green tea. (Add-ons not included)
Classic Taro$4.95
Spicy French Fries$5.75
Iced Original Milk Tea$4.20
Sweet & creamy black tea. (Add-ons not included)
2 Snacks
Purchase 2 snacks and get a FREE 16oz drink.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9545 Reseda Blvd

Northridge CA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
