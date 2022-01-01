Boundary Stone
We have add a 20% Srv Charge to all orders which will be added to our Employee Fund.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
116 Rhode Island Ave NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
116 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington DC DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
établi
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Hen
•\tA food purchase must accompany all alcohol orders for both takeout and delivery.
The Brighton
Come in and enjoy!
Shaw's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!