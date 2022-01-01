Go
Boundary Stone

We have add a 20% Srv Charge to all orders which will be added to our Employee Fund.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

116 Rhode Island Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$10.00
quinoa & garbanzo patty, lettuce, cucumber, pickled onion, basil & tarragon mayo
Kids Burger$8.00
Seven Hills Farm patty
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
Seven Hills Farms beef patty with lettuce and tomato. Add additional fixins to create your own masterpiece!
Beer Battered Fish n Chips$18.00
Busch Light Battered Alaskan Cod with house cut fries, house tartar sauce and lemon.
Chicken Wings$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
Stone Burger$13.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
XL mozzarella sticks and housemade marinara
House Cut French Fries$7.00
twice fried and served with house made ketchup
Seitan Wings$13.00
vegetarian version of our wings in our award winning honey hot sauce. Can be made vegan by just using Franks red hot.
Honey Hot Chicken$11.00
Our Famous Fried Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Location

116 Rhode Island Ave NW

Washington DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
