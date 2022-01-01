Go
Bountiful Bread

108 State Street

Popular Items

Cranberry Chicken Wrap$14.00
Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.
Giant Cran Oat Cookie$3.99
Cup Chicken Salad$3.00
Easter Cupcake 6-pack$15.99
**Pre-order for pickup Friday 4/15 or Saturday 4/16 Only**
Your choice of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes decorated with Easter themes
Bowl Pasta Salad$4.00
Everything Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, homemade everything bagel seasoning, and pickled onions
Tuna Wrap$14.00
Tuna salad, cheddar, and spring mix, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with side of the day and a pickle.
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Roasted Beet & Mushroom Salad$14.00
Spring mix, roasted beets, roasted mushrooms, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette.
(Vegetarian)
Quart Chicken Salad$9.00
Location

108 State Street

Schenectady NY

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
