Burritos in Bountiful
Bountiful restaurants that serve burritos
Penny Ann's Cafe - Bountiful
234 South 500 West, Bountiful
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.79
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
|Smothered Burrito
|$14.29
breakfast burrito smothered with housemade pork chili verde, topped with sour cream and more cheddar cheese
EL MATADOR RESTAURANT - Bountiful
606 S Main St, Bountiful
|Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla filled and smothered with cheese. Choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, chile verde, or sweet pork.
Smothered in Enchilada or Tomatillo Sauce 13.99
Chile Verde Smother, add 3.99