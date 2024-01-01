Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bountiful

Go
Bountiful restaurants
Toast

Bountiful restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

Penny Ann's Cafe - Bountiful

234 South 500 West, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.79
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
Smothered Burrito$14.29
breakfast burrito smothered with housemade pork chili verde, topped with sour cream and more cheddar cheese
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Bountiful
Consumer pic

 

EL MATADOR RESTAURANT - Bountiful

606 S Main St, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla filled and smothered with cheese. Choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, chile verde, or sweet pork.
Smothered in Enchilada or Tomatillo Sauce 13.99
Chile Verde Smother, add 3.99
More about EL MATADOR RESTAURANT - Bountiful

Browse other tasty dishes in Bountiful

Pad See

Calamari

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Sticky Rice

Panang Curry

Mango Sticky Rice

Dumplings

Map

More near Bountiful to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (47 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston