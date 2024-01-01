Crispy chicken in Bountiful

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23

273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli, topped with fried chicken
More about Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
Main pic

 

Penny Ann's Cafe - Bountiful

234 South 500 West, Bountiful

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$13.49
diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Bountiful

