Curry in Bountiful

Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful
|Green Curry Lunch
|$7.99
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant and Thai basil
|Red Curry
|$14.95
Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and Thai basil
|Pumpkin Curry
|$16.95
Red Curry paste, pumpkin, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, or vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp. Served with brown or jasmine white rice
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
353 South Main Street, Bountiful
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice. Served with chicken or tofu. *Vegan yellow curry pictured.
|Vegan Yellow Curry
|$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice.
|Massaman Curry
|$13.00
Rich Massaman curry with coconut milk, tamarind, spices, chunky potatoes, carrots, and onions, topped with toasted peanuts, and served with rice. Choice of beef or chicken.