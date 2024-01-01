Fried rice in Bountiful
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful
|Spicy Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
Spicy jasmine rice stir-fried with chili, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot, onion, green bean, and Thai basil
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
Cashew, pineapple, carrots, raisin, onion, green onion and curry powder. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and green onion
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
353 South Main Street, Bountiful
|Vegan Fried Rice
|$10.00
Classic fried rice, a comforting and savory dish with peas, carrots, garnished with green onions and black pepper.
|Fried Rice
|$10.00
Classic fried rice, a comforting dish with chicken, peas, carrots, and eggs, garnished with green onions and black pepper.