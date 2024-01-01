Fried rice in Bountiful

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23

273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Spicy jasmine rice stir-fried with chili, garlic, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot, onion, green bean, and Thai basil
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Cashew, pineapple, carrots, raisin, onion, green onion and curry powder. Choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, vegetable or add $3 for Shrimp
Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, onion, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and green onion
More about Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
Item pic

 

MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

353 South Main Street, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Fried Rice$10.00
Classic fried rice, a comforting and savory dish with peas, carrots, garnished with green onions and black pepper.
Fried Rice$10.00
Classic fried rice, a comforting dish with chicken, peas, carrots, and eggs, garnished with green onions and black pepper.
More about MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Fat Fish - Bountiful

595 West 2600 South, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$11.00
Classic wok fried rice wtih veggies & a protein
More about Fat Fish - Bountiful

