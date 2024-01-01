Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Bountiful

Bountiful restaurants
Bountiful restaurants that serve massaman curry

Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23

273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Massaman Curry$14.95
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, and potatoes topped with peanuts
Massaman Curry Lunch$7.99
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, and potatoes topped with peanuts
More about Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

353 South Main Street, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$13.00
Rich Massaman curry with coconut milk, tamarind, spices, chunky potatoes, carrots, and onions, topped with toasted peanuts, and served with rice. Choice of beef or chicken.
More about MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

