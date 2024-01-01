Massaman curry in Bountiful
Bountiful restaurants that serve massaman curry
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful
|Massaman Curry
|$14.95
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, and potatoes topped with peanuts
|Massaman Curry Lunch
|$7.99
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onion, and potatoes topped with peanuts
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
353 South Main Street, Bountiful
|Massaman Curry
|$13.00
Rich Massaman curry with coconut milk, tamarind, spices, chunky potatoes, carrots, and onions, topped with toasted peanuts, and served with rice. Choice of beef or chicken.