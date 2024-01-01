Pad see in Bountiful
Bountiful restaurants that serve pad see
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful
|Pad See Ew LUNCH
|$8.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg in a dark soy sauce
|Pad See Ew
|$14.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg in a dark soy sauce
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
353 South Main Street, Bountiful
|Vegan Pad See Ew
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles charred with sweet soy sauce, garlic, carrots, & broccoli, wok-tossed for a delightful blend of flavors.
|Pad See Ew
|$12.00
This delightful stir-fry features wide rice noodles, perfectly charred with sweet soy sauce, garlic, and fresh vegetables. Savor the harmonious blend of flavors as it's expertly wok-tossed to perfection. Choice of chicken or tofu.