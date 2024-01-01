Pad thai in Bountiful
Bountiful restaurants that serve pad thai
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful
|Pad Thai LUNCH
|$8.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, chive, and ground peanuts on the side
|Garlic and Pepper (Pad Gra Team Prik Thai)
|$15.00
Marinated meat served with a fried egg
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, chive, and ground peanuts on the side
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
353 South Main Street, Bountiful
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Enjoy our classic Pad Thai, stir-fried rice noodles with sweet, savory flavors from tamarind and fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, bean sprouts, and lime, it's a taste of Thailand in every bite. Choose between chicken or tofu as a protein option.