Pad thai in Bountiful

Bountiful restaurants
Bountiful restaurants that serve pad thai

Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23

273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai LUNCH$8.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, chive, and ground peanuts on the side
Garlic and Pepper (Pad Gra Team Prik Thai)$15.00
Marinated meat served with a fried egg
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, chive, and ground peanuts on the side
More about Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

353 South Main Street, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$12.00
Enjoy our classic Pad Thai, stir-fried rice noodles with sweet, savory flavors from tamarind and fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, bean sprouts, and lime, it's a taste of Thailand in every bite. Choose between chicken or tofu as a protein option.
More about MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

