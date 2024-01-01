Shrimp tempura in Bountiful
Bountiful restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Sushi Squad - Night Lights Festival
Sushi Squad - Night Lights Festival
2930 Utah Highway 112, Grantsville
|Tempura Shrimp Bowl w/ Potstickers
|$15.00
Crispy fried tempura shrimp and gyoza potstickers, laid on a bed of fresh sushi rice, cabbage mix, Japanese pickled cucumber salad, house Kaarage sauce, scallion, cilantro and lemon wedge
|Tempura Shrimp Appetizer Plate
|$12.00
5 pieces tempura shrimp laid on fresh cabbage mix, and dipping sauce on the side
|Tempura Shrimp
|$9.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, house spicy truffle aioli, sweet shoyu