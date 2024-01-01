Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Bountiful

Bountiful restaurants
Bountiful restaurants that serve yellow curry

Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23

273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry Lunch$7.99
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, carrots and potatoes
Yellow Curry$14.95
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, carrots and potatoes
More about Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

353 South Main Street, Bountiful

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice. Served with chicken or tofu. *Vegan yellow curry pictured.
Vegan Yellow Curry$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice.
More about MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street

