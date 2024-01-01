Yellow curry in Bountiful
Bountiful restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
Thai In Town - 273 W 500 S Unit 23
273 W 500 S Unit 23, Bountiful
|Yellow Curry Lunch
|$7.99
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, carrots and potatoes
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, carrots and potatoes
More about MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
MakMak Thai Cuisine - 353 South Main Street
353 South Main Street, Bountiful
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice. Served with chicken or tofu. *Vegan yellow curry pictured.
|Vegan Yellow Curry
|$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice.