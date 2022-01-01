Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill
Thank You for your continued support!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
550 19th Ave E • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
550 19th Ave E
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar Cotto
Come in and enjoy!
Monsoon Restaurant
EAT + DRINK + VIETNAM
Hopvine Pub - Capitol Hill
Your neighborhood Pub serving local microbrew and scratch made food in a lively environment.
Smith
Great food and drink with a fun Pacific Northwest vibe!