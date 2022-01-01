Go
Toast

Bounty on Broad

Order takeout or delivery with us today!

SEAFOOD

2519 Broad Ave • $$$

Avg 4.8 (303 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Oysters$18.50
Orange Cake$9.95
Chocolate Nirvana$9.95
Crab Maltaise$42.50
Biscuit And Gravy$14.00
Bounty Salad$16.95
Bounty salad, local lettuces, pickled farm egg, red beets, slivered shallot, spiced pecans, feta cheeses, raspberry vinaigrette
Pork Shank$39.95
Red wine braised Berkshire pork shank, smoked sweet corn, stewed collard greens, house jus
Side Potato Hash$5.95
Ribeye$43.50
Chocolate Cake$9.95
Chocolate cream pie, local honey chantilly cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2519 Broad Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molly’s La Casita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Side Street Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belly Acres - Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Eclectic

No reviews yet

From sunrise to sunset, we are family owned and run and have been serving the 901since 2008
Cafe Eclectic is a local coffee house and restaurant in Memphis, TN. The coffee bar features artisan Illy coffee and everything on our menu is made in house, from scratch. Breakfast is served all day and bread and pastries are made fresh daily.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston