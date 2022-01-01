Go
Bouquet Restaurant is an upscale farm-to-table bistro opened in 2007 by Stephen Williams. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, Bouquet’s menu is constantly evolving to utilize the best products from over fifty farmers and purveyors. In addition to an eclectic and ever-changing offering of small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

519 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup of Soup$5.00
lentil soup, kale, crispy chickpeas, creme fraiche
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Gluten free and vegan chocolate cake, chocolate ganache
Wagyu Beef Meatballs*$15.00
scallion gremolata, lemon caper purée, and chili oil
Maple Leaf Farm Duck*$29.00
mushrooms, asparagus, kohlrabi, smoked pomegranate bbq sauce, turnip green pesto
Braised Carrots$14.00
tofu, rice, hummus,
butternut squash, olive spice, parsley (vegan)
Mojo Pork & Braised Beans$14.00
braised cannolini beans, kale, smoked pork stock, pickled red onions
Roasted Mushrooms$11.00
brussels sprouts, pickled fennel, red onions, madhouse black truffle vinegar, tarragon cream, speck, house-made focaccia
Asparagus$10.00
romesco | tamari marinated turnips | candied lemon
Verlasso Salmon$15.00
sweet potato rouille, mushroom dashi, warm kimchi, quick-pickled cucumber, scallion
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

519 Main St

Covington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
