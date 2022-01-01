Bourbon Grill

Public House at the Markets

Public House at The Markets is a casual brewpub with amazing chef-created cuisine. We proudly feature the highest quality, fresh, locally sourced, dry aged, certified black angus beef from Roseda Farm and locally open pasture-raised heritage pork from the Farmstead Butcher.

Our beer is brewed on site using solar-powered energy. We also have Pennsylvania wine and spirits, frozen drinks and more.

Join us for lunch, dinner and Sunday Brunch. We have LIVE MUSIC every weekend, plenty of table seating, one of the largest wrap around bars in the area and an outdoor patio.

