Bourbon & Branch

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

705 N 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger$14.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Pan$20.00
Seitan Wings$12.00
Fries$5.00
Cheese Pan$15.00
Vegan Caesar Salad$11.00
Shells & Cheese$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

705 N 2nd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
