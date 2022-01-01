Go
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

Great barbecue and chef pride go hand-in-hand. And we have both. Our southern-inspired menu has the classic recipes that you crave, and the perfect twist!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

13021 Bass Pro Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Bourbon Glazed Salmon$24.00
Deviled Eggs$11.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$18.00
Jalapeño Cornbread$5.00
Baby Back Ribs Full$34.00
Bourbon Brothers Classic Sampler$69.00
Jambalaya$24.00
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
Wings (7)$19.00
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

13021 Bass Pro Dr

Colorado Springs CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

