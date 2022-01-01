Go
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1

Popular Items

Fried Chicken, Bacon & Ranch$15.50
Seasoned country fried chicken, applewood bacon, crisp lettuce,seasonal tomatoes and fresh dill pickles drizzled in our homemade ranch dressing.
Chicken & Waffle Sliders$16.50
BJ Beast Style Burger$15.00
BBQ Plate$17.50
Smoked Baked Bacon Skins$12.00
Four marvelous smoked potato skins loaded with bacon and topped with
a lip smacking Jack cheese sauce, sour cream and green onions.
Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Whiskey BBQ Burger$15.00
Whiskey BBQ Burger Real American angus beef patty, classic cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, frizzled onion strings, iceberg lettuce, seasonal tomatoes, fresh dill pickle, a decadent whiskey BBQ sauce
served on a lightly toasted golden brioche bun.
Wings$14.50
Chicken Pot Pie$15.50
Just the way your mother made creamy chicken pot pie! Loaded with
celery, carrots, green peas, and onions served with hearty mashed potatoes. Blanketed with a classic cheddar and Jack cheese blend and topped with a flaky light puff pastry!
Brisket Jalapeno Mac Cheese$16.00
Homemade cheese sauce blend on cavatappi noodles loaded with smoked brisket, grilled jalapenos and topped with a light dust of parmesan cheese!
Location

11 W Boston St Suite 1

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
