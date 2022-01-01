Go
In July 2004 Will Pieratt and Kevin Heathcoat took a huge leap of faith and opened Bourbon n’ Toulouse by maxing out seven credit cards and simply hoping things worked out for the best. The business plan was simple: cook some damn good food, give back to the community that help keep their lights on and have as much fun as the law allows! Fifteen years later these guys are still extremely passionate about what they do and they haven’t grown up a bit, just ask their wives! Always cooking and laughing, these guys are serious about having fun. Stop in and sample the wide array of tasty Cajun and Creole dishes, grab a beer from the ever changing selection and drift away to their own little version of The French Quarter.
Not bad for a washed up musician and a retired elementary teacher!

829 Euclid Ave • $

Popular Items

Bottled Water$2.00
Ale 8$2.00
Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)$6.00
Shedded Cheddar Cheese$0.50
Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)$6.00
Diet Ale 8$2.00
Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)$6.00
Extra Bread$0.50
Cajun Potato Salad$1.50
Sour Cream Packet$0.50
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

829 Euclid Ave

Lexington KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
