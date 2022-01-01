Bourbon St -Wilmington
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
35 N Front St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
35 N Front St
WILMINGTON NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Copper Penny
Our menu is a direct reflection of our willingness to adapt and evolve to the ever-changing landscape of today's restaurant industry. We sometimes have to make tough decisions and some of your personal favorites may not be available, but we will always provide you with great food and service in a timely manner. If you do not see certain items when placing your order, it means they are unavailable so please do not special request it. We thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Located in Historic Downtown Wilmington, The Copper Penny features a variety of pub grub inspired sandwiches, salads, and more along with locally-driven Draft Beer and Specialty Cocktail selections. Consistently recognized and voted for by the community for service, food and atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Local 910
Hope you had a great time! Come back and visit us again soon!
Crust ILM
Come in and Enjoy