Bourbon St -Wilmington

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

35 N Front St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp & Crab Pasta$18.99
Penne pasta tossed in a white-wine cream sauce with onions, peppers and all the best of the ocean!
Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Penne pasta and blackened chicken tossed in a made-to-order garlicky alfredo cream sauce.
Jambalaya Rice$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
Beignets$5.99
Cheesesteak Pasta$15.99
We take our Cheesteak sandwich and tossed it in a saute pan! Served with garlic bread, not a roll!
French Quarter BBQ Ribs$29.99
Extra Meaty Baby Back ribs, dry rubbed and slow-cooked in our homeade Bourbon-BBQ sauce, served with French Fries or Baked Potato.
French Quarter BBQ Ribs 1/2$16.99
Extra Meaty Baby Back ribs, dry rubbed and slow-cooked in our homeade Bourbon-BBQ sauce, served with French Fries or Baked Potato.
No-Meat Falafel Burger$13.99
A healthy burger that's filling too, great for anyone who craves a big bite but doesn't want the calories. Fried golden brown falafel patty. Topped with Spring mix, Red Onions, Creole Remoulade, and Berry-Balsamic fresh from the garden.
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.99
Golden fried shrimp on a basket of French fries, drizzled with creole remoulade and red pepper flakes.
Boneless Wings$11.99
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

35 N Front St

WILMINGTON NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
