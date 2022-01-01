Bourbon Steak
Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is Chef Michael Mina’s love letter to the American steakhouse experience; classic Americana infused with Chef Mina’s arsenal of world flavors and flair for the dramatic. Offering the best steak, seafood, and wine selection in the Los Angeles—plus a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience—Bourbon Steak invites guests to relax and indulge in a luxurious setting accompanied by the sounds of the signature piano bar.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
237 S Brand Blvd • $$$
237 S Brand Blvd
Glendale CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
