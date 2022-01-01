Go
Toast

Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is Chef Michael Mina’s love letter to the American steakhouse experience; classic Americana infused with Chef Mina’s arsenal of world flavors and flair for the dramatic. Offering the best steak, seafood, and wine selection in the Los Angeles—plus a one-of-a-kind whiskey and cocktail experience—Bourbon Steak invites guests to relax and indulge in a luxurious setting accompanied by the sounds of the signature piano bar.

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

237 S Brand Blvd • $$$

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)

Popular Items

KALE & QUINOA SALAD$16.00
avocado, radish, golden raisin, sunflower seed, ginger vinaigrette
TRUFFLE CARAMELIZED ONION$10.00
THE WEDGE$17.00
blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, onion, buttermilk dressing
SCRIMSHAW PILSNER$6.00
4.5% ABV, 12 oz, Fort Bragg, CA
APPLEWOOD-SMOKED BACON BURGER$22.95
aged swiss, russian dressing, spicy brown mustard
BROCCOLINI$14.00
calabrian chili, bottarga
PRIME DRY-AGED STEAK BURGER$24.95
Fiscalini cheddar, red wine shallot, little gem lettuce
BLACK TRUFFLE BURGER$25.95
camembert, caramelized onion, truffle aioli
8oz FILET MIGNON$65.00
prepared medium-rare
TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE$19.00
fresh parsley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

237 S Brand Blvd

Glendale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bacari

No reviews yet

Bacari GDL is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fourth restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.
Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus. We offer one of the best happy hours in town from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday.
We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties, even on busy nights. Bacari GDL is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

ROCA Pizza - Glendale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ladurée - Los Angeles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katsuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston