Go
Toast

Bourbon Street Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

119 W Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (133 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Garlic Butter$0.99
Specialty
Build Your Own
Pasta Chicken Bacon Alfredo$7.99
Side of Cheese Sauce$0.99
House Salad$3.99
Wings Traditional$7.99
Wings Boneless$7.99
Famous Breadsticks$4.99
Cheesebread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

119 W Main St

Mentone IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dillys Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bourbon Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Ten Craft Meatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

No reviews yet

The search for a third pub location began in late 2004 and after a visit to historic downtown Warsaw the Mad Anthony team found the building they were looking for.
Formerly the Eagles building and Senger's Department store the historic building was purchased in 2005 and a complete renovation was done in February of 2006 and opened for business in March. The three story building boasts a beautiful black slate bar, two stand up bars, high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. The restaurant is divided into three distinct areas which include, a non-smoking dining room for all ages seating up to 120, a bar area for those 21 and older seating up to 100, and a private banquet room that will seat up to 90 guests. Historical pictures of Warsaw history line the walls including stories of gangster John Dillinger who once terrorized the citizens of Warsaw.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston