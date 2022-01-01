Bourbon Street Pizza

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

The search for a third pub location began in late 2004 and after a visit to historic downtown Warsaw the Mad Anthony team found the building they were looking for.

Formerly the Eagles building and Senger's Department store the historic building was purchased in 2005 and a complete renovation was done in February of 2006 and opened for business in March. The three story building boasts a beautiful black slate bar, two stand up bars, high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. The restaurant is divided into three distinct areas which include, a non-smoking dining room for all ages seating up to 120, a bar area for those 21 and older seating up to 100, and a private banquet room that will seat up to 90 guests. Historical pictures of Warsaw history line the walls including stories of gangster John Dillinger who once terrorized the citizens of Warsaw.

