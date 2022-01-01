Bourbon Street Pizza

Go
Welcome to Bourbon St. Pizza! We are a family owned and operated pizza delivery and carryout restaurant. We take great pride in making sure that we have something for everyone! From an assortment of pizzas and pasta to our freshly tossed salads, we have you covered!

Popular Items

Famous Breadsticks$5.25
One of our signature items containing six breadsticks served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.
Garlic Knots$5.25
12 Delicious Garlic Knots. Comes with a Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Cheesebread
Our home-made pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
11.99 Large Specialty Pizza$11.99
Build Your Own Salad$7.99
Looking for a Big Salad? We've got you covered. Fresh iceberg lettuce, croutons and up to 7 toppings of your choice all for only $7.99. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, caesar, blue cheese, or golden Italian dressing. Served with 2 dressing cups.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
9.99 Large 2-Topping Pizza$9.99
Side Salad$4.25
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, shaved parmesan and croutons. Served with your choice of: french, ranch, blue cheese, or golden italian dressing.
Wings Traditional$9.99
Eight of our mouth watering wings covered in spicy buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
Location

2000 Lincolnway East

Mishawaka IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
