Bourbon Street Pizza

Welcome to Bourbon St. Pizza! We are a family owned and operated pizza delivery and carryout restaurant. We take great pride in making sure that we have something for everyone! From an assortment of pizzas and pasta to our freshly tossed salads, we have you covered!

902 S Twyckenham Drive

Popular Items

11.99 Large Specialty Pizza$11.99
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
9.99 Large 2-Topping Pizza$9.99
Specialty Pizzas
Choose from one of our Classic Specialty Pizzas or one of our Cold-Topped Specialty Pizzas.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza. Choose from our delicious meat and veggie toppings PLUS cheese is included for the same low price. Every Hand Tossed Crust comes with 1 Garlic Sauce.
Cheesebread
Our home-made pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with our mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Cheese Sauce.
Famous Breadsticks$5.25
One of our signature items containing six breadsticks served with a side of spicy cheddar cheese sauce.
13.99 Large 2-Topping Pizza and Breadsticks$13.99
Wings Traditional$9.99
Eight of our mouth watering wings covered in spicy buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Location

902 S Twyckenham Drive

South Bend IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
